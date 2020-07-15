/
accessible apartments
101 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA
44 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
27 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
5 Units Available
Columbia Forest
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1060 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped state-of-the-art kitchens, in-unit laundry and extra storage room. Common amenities include bike storage, a fitness center and a community room. Ten minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
26 Units Available
The Ashlawn at Southern Towers
4921 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,115
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Ashlawn at Southern Towers Apartments in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395, Southern Towers is conveniently located across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
13 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
27 Units Available
Columbia Heights - West
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
23 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
3 Units Available
Claremond
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,494
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,663
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
offers newly redesigned flats which include gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer in each apartment home.
145 Units Available
Boiling Brook
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,519
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with plush carpeting, state-of-the-art kitchens and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to free parking and extra storage space, among other amenities. Four minutes from Pentagon City Metro Station.
2 Units Available
Barcroft
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with plush carpeting, designer kitchens and sound-proofing between units. Residents have access to free parking, among other amenities. Columbia Pike is 5 minutes away.
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights - West
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
1 Unit Available
Columbia Forest
5169 11TH STREET S
5169 11th Street South, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1050 sqft
Single family home, 2 BR, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Bailey's Crossroads
16 Units Available
Arlington Ridge
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,437
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,377
1166 sqft
Recently updated homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community highlights include a tennis court and sauna. Near the Pentagon City Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near Reagan National Airport.
Contact for Availability
North Highland
Potomac Towers
2001 N Adams St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,610
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
703 sqft
Great location for commuters close to Key Bridge, I-66, Route 50 and Lee Highway. Luxury community offers residents rooftop deck, pool and fitness center. Units have amenities like private patio, parquet flooring and linen closets.
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
40 Units Available
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,970
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,918
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
23 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,649
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1147 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
31 Units Available
Aurora Highlands
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,786
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1300 sqft
Located at Virginia Highlands Park in bustling and exciting neighborhood. Easy access to restaurants, boutiques and The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. In-unit laundry and open kitchens with modern finishes.
28 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,066
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,898
1039 sqft
Rooftop pool and sundeck, floor-to-ceiling windows and state-of-the-art fitness center. Modern kitchen design with stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Easy access to Rosslyn Metro station.
40 Units Available
Douglas Park
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,768
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,537
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1097 sqft
Spacious floor plans with natural light in loft- and flat-style apartments. Equipped with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Conveniently located near hundreds of stores and restaurants, including Old Town Alexandria.
29 Units Available
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
