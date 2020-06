Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Brand new construction! More/updated pictures and info coming soon! Available July 1 to July 15 (depending on county inspections and COVID)

-5 bedrooms (Each with attached private full bathroom. One bedroom and full bathroom in the basement.)

-6 full bathrooms

-about 6000 sq ft

-2 car garage

-4 car driveway

-stainless steel appliances

-granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms

-plywood construction cabinets

-fenced yard (wooden privacy panels, not chain linked)

-patio in the back

-hardwood floors (carpets in bedrooms)

-wetbar in basement

-walkout basement

- two zone heating and cooling



Email dpatelg@gmail.com for additional information.