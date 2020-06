Amenities

Recently renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath. Condo comes with pool access, reserved visitor parking. Walking distance from Target, REI, DSW, District Taco, Buffalo Wild Wings and other premium shopping. Secure keyless entry into building. Option for garage parking. All new appliances, tons of storage, and updated living space. Pet-friendly building, two nearby dog parks. County park behind building, plenty of walking/bike trails nearby. Bus stop across the street.