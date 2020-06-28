Charming and impeccably maintained two story condo. Roommate style main level with two bedrooms and two full baths. Walk downstairs past the fabulous brick accent wall to a Pinterest-worthy kitchen and living space with newer Stainless Steel appliances and wood-burning fireplace. Your search for a tasteful oasis just South of Bailey's Crossroads ends here. Guest parking available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have any available units?
3818 STEPPES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3818 STEPPES COURT have?
Some of 3818 STEPPES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 STEPPES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3818 STEPPES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.