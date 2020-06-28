3818 STEPPES COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Charming and impeccably maintained two story condo. Roommate style main level with two bedrooms and two full baths. Walk downstairs past the fabulous brick accent wall to a Pinterest-worthy kitchen and living space with newer Stainless Steel appliances and wood-burning fireplace. Your search for a tasteful oasis just South of Bailey's Crossroads ends here. Guest parking available.