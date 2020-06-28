All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3818 STEPPES COURT

3818 Steppes Court · No Longer Available
Location

3818 Steppes Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Charming and impeccably maintained two story condo. Roommate style main level with two bedrooms and two full baths. Walk downstairs past the fabulous brick accent wall to a Pinterest-worthy kitchen and living space with newer Stainless Steel appliances and wood-burning fireplace. Your search for a tasteful oasis just South of Bailey's Crossroads ends here. Guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have any available units?
3818 STEPPES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3818 STEPPES COURT have?
Some of 3818 STEPPES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 STEPPES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3818 STEPPES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 STEPPES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3818 STEPPES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3818 STEPPES COURT offers parking.
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3818 STEPPES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have a pool?
No, 3818 STEPPES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have accessible units?
No, 3818 STEPPES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3818 STEPPES COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 STEPPES COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 STEPPES COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
