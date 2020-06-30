3797 MARYALICE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Walk to bus stop to commute to DC, Pentagon metro, the furnished home is for you, additional rental furnished fee $600.00. Shopping, schools, restaurants are in walking distance. New, luxury brick front, furnished rental home with top quality appliances, sound system, modern movie entertainment center, "night club" wet bar with elegant high chairs, movie projector, surround speakers . Furnished six bedrooms and five baths . Very spacious Master suite with walk in closet, private bath & sitting area. Nice landscape in backyard with trees, shrubs and deck for BBQ and relaxation. Gourmet kitchen with pantry and top appliances, internal room speaker system . Two master bedrooms, walk in closets and storage, laundry is on the bedroom level. Large remote control garage, plenty storage. The 4th level junior loft gives more privacy. Furnished Study/ library room for working at home. Living room, family room and dining room with hardwood through out all levels. Minimum One year lease