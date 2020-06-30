All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3797 MARYALICE PLACE
3797 MARYALICE PLACE

3797 Maryalice Place · No Longer Available
Location

3797 Maryalice Place, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Walk to bus stop to commute to DC, Pentagon metro, the furnished home is for you, additional rental furnished fee $600.00. Shopping, schools, restaurants are in walking distance. New, luxury brick front, furnished rental home with top quality appliances, sound system, modern movie entertainment center, "night club" wet bar with elegant high chairs, movie projector, surround speakers . Furnished six bedrooms and five baths . Very spacious Master suite with walk in closet, private bath & sitting area. Nice landscape in backyard with trees, shrubs and deck for BBQ and relaxation. Gourmet kitchen with pantry and top appliances, internal room speaker system . Two master bedrooms, walk in closets and storage, laundry is on the bedroom level. Large remote control garage, plenty storage. The 4th level junior loft gives more privacy. Furnished Study/ library room for working at home. Living room, family room and dining room with hardwood through out all levels. Minimum One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have any available units?
3797 MARYALICE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have?
Some of 3797 MARYALICE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3797 MARYALICE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3797 MARYALICE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3797 MARYALICE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE offers parking.
Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have a pool?
No, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE has accessible units.
Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3797 MARYALICE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3797 MARYALICE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

