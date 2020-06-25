All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Last updated July 27 2019 at 3:23 PM

3710 N ROSSER STREET

3710 N Rosser St · No Longer Available
Location

3710 N Rosser St, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated apartment with ceramic tile, painted, walk out level, walk in closet. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have any available units?
3710 N ROSSER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have?
Some of 3710 N ROSSER STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 N ROSSER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3710 N ROSSER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 N ROSSER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3710 N ROSSER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET offer parking?
No, 3710 N ROSSER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 N ROSSER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have a pool?
No, 3710 N ROSSER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have accessible units?
No, 3710 N ROSSER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 N ROSSER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 N ROSSER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 N ROSSER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
