Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

3553 ELLERY CIRCLE

3553 Ellery Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Ellery Circle, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 4 story townhome in prime location. New Paint and new carpeting throughout home. New stainless refrigerator, oven and dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have any available units?
3553 ELLERY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have?
Some of 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3553 ELLERY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3553 ELLERY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
