Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

3436 CHARLES STREET

3436 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

3436 Charles Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Remodeled 3 level Colonial Homes with 7BR/ 5.5BA, 2 Car Garage, hardwood floors in living room, dining room, 4 big master bedroom suites on upper level with upgrade Baths, New carpet, New Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Counter Top, with new stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner GAS cooking range. Large back yard with a deck. Lots of upgrade, Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. 2 block to Bailey Crossroads. Unbeatable location: Near Leesburg Pike & Skyline Towers, minutes from Columbia Pike, I-395; short commute to downtown DC, Pentagon and the Crystal City/National Landing area where Amazon will be, National airport, etc. Walking distance or few minutes drive from LOTS of shops and restaurants. Easy access to Public transportation and commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3436 CHARLES STREET have any available units?
3436 CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3436 CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 3436 CHARLES STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3436 CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3436 CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3436 CHARLES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3436 CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3436 CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 3436 CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 CHARLES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 3436 CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3436 CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 3436 CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3436 CHARLES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3436 CHARLES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3436 CHARLES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
