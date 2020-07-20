3436 CHARLES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful, Remodeled 3 level Colonial Homes with 7BR/ 5.5BA, 2 Car Garage, hardwood floors in living room, dining room, 4 big master bedroom suites on upper level with upgrade Baths, New carpet, New Kitchen Cabinets and Granite Counter Top, with new stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner GAS cooking range. Large back yard with a deck. Lots of upgrade, Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. 2 block to Bailey Crossroads. Unbeatable location: Near Leesburg Pike & Skyline Towers, minutes from Columbia Pike, I-395; short commute to downtown DC, Pentagon and the Crystal City/National Landing area where Amazon will be, National airport, etc. Walking distance or few minutes drive from LOTS of shops and restaurants. Easy access to Public transportation and commuter routes!