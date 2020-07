Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel cable included extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access online portal accessible on-site laundry alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments green community internet cafe smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Silo Creek is situated around a nature preserve in the Broadlands subdivision of Ashburn, Virginia, conveniently located near the Loudoun County Parkway and the Dulles Greenway. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with luxurious features such as custom espresso cabinetry, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces, wraparound balconies that showcase a beautiful view of Ashburn and more. Our amenities include pet-friendly accommodations with a gated dog park and a short trip to popular pet destinations, as well as a 24-hour fitness center, access to a half-mile walking trail with exercise stations, resort-style pool and an on-site playground. Camden Silo Creek also sits just minutes from three beautiful parks and the best ...