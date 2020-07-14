Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet cafe trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience the balance of beautifully preserved natural views set close to modern conveniences at Camden Ashburn Farm. Whatever lifestyle you choose can be accommodated with our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Residents enjoy luxury features such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, open concept floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, oversized garden tubs, vaulted ceilings, special cable, and WiFi package and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include outdoor social space fit with grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center and quick access to Ashburn's beautifully groomed walking trails. Exploring Ashburn is made easy, as Camden Ashburn Farm is just minutes from Dulles Greenway, Loudoun County Parkway and One Loudoun for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Please note that ...