All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like Camden Ashburn Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
Camden Ashburn Farm
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Camden Ashburn Farm

20886 Isherwood Ter · (732) 963-2056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,749

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,269

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1425 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Ashburn Farm.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience the balance of beautifully preserved natural views set close to modern conveniences at Camden Ashburn Farm. Whatever lifestyle you choose can be accommodated with our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Residents enjoy luxury features such as stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, open concept floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, oversized garden tubs, vaulted ceilings, special cable, and WiFi package and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include outdoor social space fit with grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center and quick access to Ashburn's beautifully groomed walking trails. Exploring Ashburn is made easy, as Camden Ashburn Farm is just minutes from Dulles Greenway, Loudoun County Parkway and One Loudoun for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Please note that ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $400
Additional: Cable and Internet $98, Valet Living (trash pickup) $30, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: up to 3 pets per apartment home
rent: $50 monthly per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot. Get the perfect spot! We have open parking for residents and guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved parking spots also available. Please call for details!.
Storage Details: Storage units: included in 1 bedrooms; Garages available to rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Ashburn Farm have any available units?
Camden Ashburn Farm has 8 units available starting at $1,619 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Ashburn Farm have?
Some of Camden Ashburn Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Ashburn Farm currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Ashburn Farm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Ashburn Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Ashburn Farm is pet friendly.
Does Camden Ashburn Farm offer parking?
Yes, Camden Ashburn Farm offers parking.
Does Camden Ashburn Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Ashburn Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Ashburn Farm have a pool?
Yes, Camden Ashburn Farm has a pool.
Does Camden Ashburn Farm have accessible units?
No, Camden Ashburn Farm does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Ashburn Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Ashburn Farm has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Ashburn Farm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Ashburn Farm has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Camden Ashburn Farm?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with GymAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity