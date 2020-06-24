All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE

44720 Ellsworth Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44720 Ellsworth Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Exclusively built in One Loudoun. A stunning 4 level end unit Town House ,featuring soaring 10' ceiling on Main Level, gleaming hard wood floors at all four levels, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dedicated dining area,infinity island, spacious deck, generous bedrooms, MBR with tray ceilings, huge family room with coffered ceilings, 2 car garage & breathtaking roof top terrace with loft having wet bar. Walking distance to the excitement and entertainment of One Loudoun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have any available units?
44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have?
Some of 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44720 ELLSWORTH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America