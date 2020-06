Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Enjoy urban living in the heart of Loudoun's new downtown. Luxury NV Townhouse. House and carpet will be professionally cleaned. Wood floor on main. Gourmet kitchen. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 baths. 2 walking closets in master. 2 car garage. Upgraded bathrooms. Large deck. You can walk to restaurants, shops, and all the other great amenities One Loudoun can offer. Community center with pool, park, courts, fitness room...Tenant occupied.