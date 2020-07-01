44532 STEPNEY DRIVE

Amenities

Walk to restaurants, shops, movies, grocery, park, & clubhouse in One Loudoun. Main level w/open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 2nd level. w/expansive master suite and a sleeping porch, second family room or loft area. Large basement w/full bath and a full bedroom. Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Island, Master Bath(s), Recessed Lighting, Store/Office, Upgraded Countertops, Walk-in Closet(s), Wood Floors, Contemporary Fireplace, Built-In Microwave, Built-In Range, Dishwasher, Dryer-Front Loading, Dryer-Gas, Energy Efficient Appliances, ENERGY STAR Clothes Washer, ENERGY STAR Dishwasher, ENERGY STAR Refrigerator, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven-Double, Oven-Self Cleaning, Oven/Range-Gas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer- Front Loading, Water Heater, Water Heater - High-Efficiency, Carbon Monoxide Detector(s), Motion Detectors, Non-Monitored, Security System, Smoke Detector, Door Features: French, Sliding Glass, Window Features: Energy Efficient, Screens, Upper Floor Laundry