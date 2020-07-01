All apartments in Ashburn
44532 STEPNEY DRIVE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:21 PM

44532 STEPNEY DRIVE

44532 Stepney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

44532 Stepney Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Walk to restaurants, shops, movies, grocery, park, & clubhouse in One Loudoun. Main level w/open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 2nd level. w/expansive master suite and a sleeping porch, second family room or loft area. Large basement w/full bath and a full bedroom. Family Room Off Kitchen, Kitchen - Gourmet, Kitchen - Island, Master Bath(s), Recessed Lighting, Store/Office, Upgraded Countertops, Walk-in Closet(s), Wood Floors, Contemporary Fireplace, Built-In Microwave, Built-In Range, Dishwasher, Dryer-Front Loading, Dryer-Gas, Energy Efficient Appliances, ENERGY STAR Clothes Washer, ENERGY STAR Dishwasher, ENERGY STAR Refrigerator, Exhaust Fan, Icemaker, Microwave, Oven-Double, Oven-Self Cleaning, Oven/Range-Gas, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer- Front Loading, Water Heater, Water Heater - High-Efficiency, Carbon Monoxide Detector(s), Motion Detectors, Non-Monitored, Security System, Smoke Detector, Door Features: French, Sliding Glass, Window Features: Energy Efficient, Screens, Upper Floor Laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have any available units?
44532 STEPNEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have?
Some of 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44532 STEPNEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44532 STEPNEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

