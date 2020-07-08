44469 POTTER TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Bright and Sunny Townhouse in quiet community. Large country kitchen w island and table space. Cheery Living room with Fireplace. Spacious Bedrooms w walk in closets. Family room. French doors to Lovely fenced rear patio. Freshly painted and new flooring/carpeting.