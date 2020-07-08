44469 Potter Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Bright and Sunny Townhouse in quiet community. Large country kitchen w island and table space. Cheery Living room with Fireplace. Spacious Bedrooms w walk in closets. Family room. French doors to Lovely fenced rear patio. Freshly painted and new flooring/carpeting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44469 POTTER TERRACE have any available units?
44469 POTTER TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44469 POTTER TERRACE have?
Some of 44469 POTTER TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44469 POTTER TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44469 POTTER TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.