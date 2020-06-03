All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301

44465 Chamberlain Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

44465 Chamberlain Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
LARGE DOVER MODEL CONDO ON THE THIRD FLOOR OVER LOOKING LAWN AND TREES. THIS CONDO HAS 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS , LIVING ROOM, DINNING ROOM, DEN AND A LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND A BREAKFAST ROOM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have any available units?
44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have?
Some of 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 currently offering any rent specials?
44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 pet-friendly?
No, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 offer parking?
No, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 does not offer parking.
Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have a pool?
No, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 does not have a pool.
Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have accessible units?
No, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
