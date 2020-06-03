44465 CHAMBERLAIN TER #301

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

LARGE DOVER MODEL CONDO ON THE THIRD FLOOR OVER LOOKING LAWN AND TREES. THIS CONDO HAS 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHS , LIVING ROOM, DINNING ROOM, DEN AND A LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND A BREAKFAST ROOM