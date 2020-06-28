Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

44331 Apache Circle Available 10/01/19 Luxurious 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom SFH in Ashburn! - Renters Warehouse present this beautiful, spacious home in highly desirable, super-convenient, Ashbrook Village! Family room w/gas fireplace adjacent to chef's kitchen w/dining area, SS, granite & breakfast bar. Wood floors. Huge Master BR w/ sitting area & bath. Main-level study. Large lower level w/additional BR & bath and walkout. Superb Location. Easy Access To Major Roads, One Loudoun, Walk To Shoping Center and Fine Community Amenities! $45 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. Call for a tour at 202.217.4807



