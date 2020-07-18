All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:40 PM

44213 NAVAJO DRIVE

44213 Navajo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

44213 Navajo Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Fantastic home in a great neighborhood! Stately elegance describes this 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths single family home. Gleaming hardwoods on main and upper levels. Main level features Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters , Den/office, spacious living room with dining room. Huge family room with cozy fireplace. Huge deck backing to greenery. Upper level features huge master bedroom w/ Sitting area, walk in closet, dual vanity, guest bedroom adjoining master bedroom has its own full bath. two other guest bedrooms share a jack-n-jill full bath. Laundry is on the upper level. Lower Level featured big Rec Rm, finished walk out basement, Wet bar, guest bedroom with full bath. Easy access to major roads, shopping & other amenities. Minutes to One loudoun! Hurry it wont last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have any available units?
44213 NAVAJO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have?
Some of 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44213 NAVAJO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have a pool?
No, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44213 NAVAJO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
