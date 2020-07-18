44213 NAVAJO DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic home in a great neighborhood! Stately elegance describes this 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths single family home. Gleaming hardwoods on main and upper levels. Main level features Gourmet Kitchen with Granite counters , Den/office, spacious living room with dining room. Huge family room with cozy fireplace. Huge deck backing to greenery. Upper level features huge master bedroom w/ Sitting area, walk in closet, dual vanity, guest bedroom adjoining master bedroom has its own full bath. two other guest bedrooms share a jack-n-jill full bath. Laundry is on the upper level. Lower Level featured big Rec Rm, finished walk out basement, Wet bar, guest bedroom with full bath. Easy access to major roads, shopping & other amenities. Minutes to One loudoun! Hurry it wont last.