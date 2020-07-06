43840 HICKORY CORNER TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking internet access

Rent includes internet & CABLE+Pool+ Exercise Room+ Other Belmont Country Club Amenities**No Repair Deductible!**Freshly Painted! Turn-Key Condition**End unit condo**Easy one level living open floorplan with 3BR, 2 BA** Gleaming wood Flooring throughout the home** Master suite w/ Full Bath and huge walk-in closet**Private patio**Assigned parking space+Ample of Visitor parking spots**Great commuter location Mins to Loudoun Transit bus Service, Route 7, Dulles Toll Road, Leesburg Outlets, Walk to Whole Foods Shopping Center** Ready to MOVE-In