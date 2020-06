Amenities

Brick Front Single Family in a Great school district. This beautiful house has 5 BR, 4.5 bath, a library/office room/Den and a private fenced back yard with a 400fst of sun room and a deck. High ceiling family room MBR with sitting area and his and her closets. New Hardwood, New Carpet in the top and main level. New granite counter top, freshly Painted Close to grocery, shops, Rt. 28 and Airport. Must see