43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE

Beautiful 19x13 kitchen with granite counters, island for your special meal preparations, huge breakfast area and sliding glass door to deck overlooking common area. Living room and dining room with nice neutral wall to wall carpeting. The powder room on the main level is an added bonus, making this three level townhouse one with 3-1/2 baths. Upper level has Master bedroom en suite with master bath soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity with two bowls and a huge nine foot walk-in closet. Soaring high ceiling gives feeling of spaciousness. Two more bedrooms and full bath on the upper level .