All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE

43570 Blacksmith Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

43570 Blacksmith Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 19x13 kitchen with granite counters, island for your special meal preparations, huge breakfast area and sliding glass door to deck overlooking common area. Living room and dining room with nice neutral wall to wall carpeting. The powder room on the main level is an added bonus, making this three level townhouse one with 3-1/2 baths. Upper level has Master bedroom en suite with master bath soaking tub, separate shower, double vanity with two bowls and a huge nine foot walk-in closet. Soaring high ceiling gives feeling of spaciousness. Two more bedrooms and full bath on the upper level .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have any available units?
43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have?
Some of 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offer parking?
No, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43570 BLACKSMITH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America