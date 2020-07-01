43532 Amberly Terrace

Amenities

Terrific 2 Level 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Facing Wooded Area - Bright 2-Level Condo, 2BR, 2BA in Ashburn! Well maintained property features BRAND NEW Carpet, New Paint Wall-to-Wall, Private Location Facing Wooded Area. CLEAN & MOVE IN READY TODAY. Nice open floor plan, kitchen features Gas Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Stainless Steel Refrigerator with Ice Maker. Ideally Located Close to Pool, Community Center, Exercise Room & Business Center. #2 Parking Spaces (1-Reserved),



Community Amenities Includes: Basketball Courts, Common Grounds, Community Center, Exercise Room, Gated Community, Party Room, Pool-Outdoor, Recreation Center, Business Center, Tot Lots / Playground, Trash Removal.



SORRY - NO PETS ALLOWED



(RLNE2696336)