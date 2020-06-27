All apartments in Ashburn
43470 GREENWICH SQUARE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

43470 GREENWICH SQUARE

43470 Greenwich Square · No Longer Available
Location

43470 Greenwich Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Shows Extremely Well....Ideally Situated...Close to Schools...Shopping...Toll Road...3 Bedroom 2 Full & 2 Half Baths...1 Car Garage...Freshly Painted..New Carpet and Flooring thoughout...Move-In Ready...Please No Smoking in Townhome...Deck off of Kitchen...Gas heat/stove...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have any available units?
43470 GREENWICH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have?
Some of 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43470 GREENWICH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43470 GREENWICH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
