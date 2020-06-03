43304 Greyswallow Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
STUNNING 3 LEVEL 2 BED AND 2.5 BATH END UNIT CONDO.MAIN LEVEL HAS UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND SS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS.MASTER BED WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND ATTACHED MASTER BATH. THE UPPER LEVEL HAS A 2ND MASTER WITH BATH. DEN /LOFT WITH BALCONY. MOVE IN READY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
