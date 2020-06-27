All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

43208 BELGREEN DRIVE

43208 Belgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

43208 Belgreen Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
First-time rental. You'll love this home. Over 3700 sf of classy, clean, updated living space. Hardwood floors throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, island and a bay window looking out to the patio with hot tub and large, level lot. Spacious bedrooms and baths, master with cathedral ceiling, huge sitting/dressing room. Full finished basement with wetbar, media room, recroom, full bath and storage area with extra fridge. Great neighborhood amenities and schools! Walk to food/shops. Nice landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

