43208 BELGREEN DRIVE

First-time rental. You'll love this home. Over 3700 sf of classy, clean, updated living space. Hardwood floors throughout main level, gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, island and a bay window looking out to the patio with hot tub and large, level lot. Spacious bedrooms and baths, master with cathedral ceiling, huge sitting/dressing room. Full finished basement with wetbar, media room, recroom, full bath and storage area with extra fridge. Great neighborhood amenities and schools! Walk to food/shops. Nice landlord.