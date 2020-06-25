All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

42890 REDFIELD STREET

42890 Redfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

42890 Redfield Street, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have any available units?
42890 REDFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have?
Some of 42890 REDFIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42890 REDFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
42890 REDFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42890 REDFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 42890 REDFIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET offer parking?
No, 42890 REDFIELD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42890 REDFIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 42890 REDFIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 42890 REDFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42890 REDFIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 42890 REDFIELD STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 42890 REDFIELD STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
