21578 Zuknick Terrace

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d63511e029 ----
Over 2500 Fin SQFT on 2 Lvls w/1 Car Garage. Bright Open Layout w/Tons of Windows & Living Space. Gourmet Eat In Kitchen Featuring Custom Cabinets, Breakfast Bar & Upgraded SS Appliances. Family Room w/Gas Fireplace Off Kitchen. Master Suite w/Walk In Closet & Luxury Master Bath w/2 Person Shower & Sep Vanities.
Real Property Management Pros
Equal Housing Opportunity
* Pet accepted on case-by-case basis
* Sorry, no Section 8 accepted