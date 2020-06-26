21366 Fultonham Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hot tub
Spacious corner lot. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Granite Countertops. Hardwood on main level. Heated floors in Master Bathroom. Fully finished basement with guest room. Beautiful backyard with patio and hot tub
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
