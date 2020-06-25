21134 Winding Brook Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Beautifully maintained and updated 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath. Townhome convenient to shopping and commuter routes. Private deck, lovely patio, pergo flooring in kitchen (looks like ceramic), fireplace (wood conveys), must see! Lots of Street Parking
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
