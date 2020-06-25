21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained and updated 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath. Townhome convenient to shopping and commuter routes. Private deck, lovely patio, pergo flooring in kitchen (looks like ceramic), fireplace (wood conveys), must see! Lots of Street Parking