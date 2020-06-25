All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:34 AM

21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE

21134 Winding Brook Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21134 Winding Brook Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully maintained and updated 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath. Townhome convenient to shopping and commuter routes. Private deck, lovely patio, pergo flooring in kitchen (looks like ceramic), fireplace (wood conveys), must see! Lots of Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have any available units?
21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have a pool?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21134 WINDING BROOK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America