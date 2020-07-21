21112 Winding Brook Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic End Unit in Ashburn Farm. Master BR with Loft and skylights, Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, DR with Hardwood Floors, beautiful deck Available for immediate move in. SEE DOCUMENTS FOR APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21112 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have any available units?
21112 WINDING BROOK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21112 WINDING BROOK SQUARE have?
Some of 21112 WINDING BROOK SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21112 WINDING BROOK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
21112 WINDING BROOK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.