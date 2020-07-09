All apartments in Ashburn
21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE
21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE

21068 Roaming Shores Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21068 Roaming Shores Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
guest parking
Beautiful end unit townhome with upgrades & updates galore!! Updated windows, custom paint, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & white cabinetry. Formal dining room & large living room with gas fireplace, spacious master suite with luxurious bath & walk-in closet. Lower level features a recreation room, 4th bdrm/den & 3rd full bath. There is a spacious deck, patio & fenced rear yard. The deck overlooks common area for relaxing evenings to enjoy outdoor entertaining. There is ample guest parking & incredible amenities to enjoy in Ashburn Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have any available units?
21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have?
Some of 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

