21068 ROAMING SHORES TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking guest parking

Beautiful end unit townhome with upgrades & updates galore!! Updated windows, custom paint, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & white cabinetry. Formal dining room & large living room with gas fireplace, spacious master suite with luxurious bath & walk-in closet. Lower level features a recreation room, 4th bdrm/den & 3rd full bath. There is a spacious deck, patio & fenced rear yard. The deck overlooks common area for relaxing evenings to enjoy outdoor entertaining. There is ample guest parking & incredible amenities to enjoy in Ashburn Village.