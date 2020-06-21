21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CONDO - CHARMING, OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH 2BR AND 2 BATHS, ONE LEVEL . New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar. Great room with cozy fireplace and recessed lights, large windows, new blinds, beautiful laminate flooring. Private patio with nice view. Bedrooms with walk-in closet and bath . Washer/ dryer. Storage unit outside front door. Community pool, fitness center. 2 non-reserved parking places per unit ( permit required) Convenient location to grocery, restaurants and all Ashburn Farm amenities. Close to Dulles Greenway, Route 28 and Leesburg Pike. COME AND SEE!!!