Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:57 AM

21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101

21019 Timber Ridge Terrace · (866) 677-6937
Location

21019 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - COMPLETELY RENOVATED CONDO - CHARMING, OPEN AND BRIGHT WITH 2BR AND 2 BATHS, ONE LEVEL . New kitchen cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, gas range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, breakfast bar. Great room with cozy fireplace and recessed lights, large windows, new blinds, beautiful laminate flooring. Private patio with nice view. Bedrooms with walk-in closet and bath . Washer/ dryer. Storage unit outside front door. Community pool, fitness center. 2 non-reserved parking places per unit ( permit required) Convenient location to grocery, restaurants and all Ashburn Farm amenities. Close to Dulles Greenway, Route 28 and Leesburg Pike. COME AND SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have any available units?
21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have?
Some of 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 currently offering any rent specials?
21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 pet-friendly?
No, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 offer parking?
Yes, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 does offer parking.
Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have a pool?
Yes, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 has a pool.
Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have accessible units?
No, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21019 TIMBER RIDGE TER #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
