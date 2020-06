Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

CONDO TO BE PAINTED AND CARPETS REDONE PRIOR TO TENANT MOVE-IN. IMMACULATE END UNIT CONDO LOCATED IN THE SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF ASHBURN FARM. 2 SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM SUITES HAVE PRIVATE BATHS AND WALK-IN CLOSETS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR AND CERAMIC TILE FLOOR. BRAND NEW CARPET INSTALLED AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT. ENJOY THE THE MANY AMMENITIES THIS COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER!