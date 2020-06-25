All apartments in Ashburn
20974 ALBION LN
Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:14 PM

20974 ALBION LN

20974 Albion Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20974 Albion Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
home has a registered application in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20974 ALBION LN have any available units?
20974 ALBION LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20974 ALBION LN have?
Some of 20974 ALBION LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20974 ALBION LN currently offering any rent specials?
20974 ALBION LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20974 ALBION LN pet-friendly?
No, 20974 ALBION LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20974 ALBION LN offer parking?
Yes, 20974 ALBION LN offers parking.
Does 20974 ALBION LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20974 ALBION LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20974 ALBION LN have a pool?
No, 20974 ALBION LN does not have a pool.
Does 20974 ALBION LN have accessible units?
No, 20974 ALBION LN does not have accessible units.
Does 20974 ALBION LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20974 ALBION LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 20974 ALBION LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 20974 ALBION LN does not have units with air conditioning.
