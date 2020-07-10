20951 Colecroft Sq

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Overlooking a Lake - Property Id: 291646
3BR / 2.5Ba available jul 1
townhouse
w/d in unit
off-street parking
Beautiful and immaculate 3 bedroom townhouse with 2.5 Bath, spacious rooms, lots of light, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace. Conveniently located to Dulles Town Center, shopping, pavillion clubhouse, Gold Gym and more. Ideal for a couple or professionals. 5 pools, fitness, trails, sport courts, top awarded schools, minute from major routes restaurant and upcoming metro.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291646
Property Id 291646
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5824942)