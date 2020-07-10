20951 Colecroft Sq

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Overlooking a Lake - Property Id: 291646



3BR / 2.5Ba available jul 1



townhouse

w/d in unit

off-street parking



Beautiful and immaculate 3 bedroom townhouse with 2.5 Bath, spacious rooms, lots of light, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace. Conveniently located to Dulles Town Center, shopping, pavillion clubhouse, Gold Gym and more. Ideal for a couple or professionals. 5 pools, fitness, trails, sport courts, top awarded schools, minute from major routes restaurant and upcoming metro.

No Pets Allowed



