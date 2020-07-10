All apartments in Ashburn
20951 Colecroft Sq
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

20951 Colecroft Sq

20951 Colecroft Square · No Longer Available
Location

20951 Colecroft Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Townhouse Overlooking a Lake - Property Id: 291646

3BR / 2.5Ba available jul 1

townhouse
w/d in unit
off-street parking

Beautiful and immaculate 3 bedroom townhouse with 2.5 Bath, spacious rooms, lots of light, hardwood floors on main level, fireplace. Conveniently located to Dulles Town Center, shopping, pavillion clubhouse, Gold Gym and more. Ideal for a couple or professionals. 5 pools, fitness, trails, sport courts, top awarded schools, minute from major routes restaurant and upcoming metro.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291646
Property Id 291646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20951 Colecroft Sq have any available units?
20951 Colecroft Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20951 Colecroft Sq have?
Some of 20951 Colecroft Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20951 Colecroft Sq currently offering any rent specials?
20951 Colecroft Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20951 Colecroft Sq pet-friendly?
No, 20951 Colecroft Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20951 Colecroft Sq offer parking?
Yes, 20951 Colecroft Sq offers parking.
Does 20951 Colecroft Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20951 Colecroft Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20951 Colecroft Sq have a pool?
Yes, 20951 Colecroft Sq has a pool.
Does 20951 Colecroft Sq have accessible units?
No, 20951 Colecroft Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 20951 Colecroft Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20951 Colecroft Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 20951 Colecroft Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 20951 Colecroft Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

