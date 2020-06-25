All apartments in Ashburn
20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE

20933 Cedarpost Square · No Longer Available
Location

20933 Cedarpost Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY 2BR, 2BA APARTMENT WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN! CHECK OUT THE SQUARE FOOTAGE! GAS FP, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN FLOOR, WASHER & DRYER. BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS AND DOOR TO BALCONY SMOKING NOT ALLOWED, PREFER NO PETS. GREAT 2ND FLOOR LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

