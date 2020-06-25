20933 Cedarpost Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOVELY 2BR, 2BA APARTMENT WITH GREAT FLOOR PLAN! CHECK OUT THE SQUARE FOOTAGE! GAS FP, CERAMIC TILE KITCHEN FLOOR, WASHER & DRYER. BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS AND DOOR TO BALCONY SMOKING NOT ALLOWED, PREFER NO PETS. GREAT 2ND FLOOR LOCATION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE have any available units?
20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE have?
Some of 20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20933 CEDARPOST SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.