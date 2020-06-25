All apartments in Ashburn
20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE

20922 Pioneer Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20922 Pioneer Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful townhouse in Ashburn Farm with newer carpet and hardwood flooring. Fabulous site overlooking expansive wooded area and with easy access to great trail system. Convenient to shopping and terrific access to commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20922 PIONEER RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
