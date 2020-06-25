20922 Pioneer Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in Ashburn Farm with newer carpet and hardwood flooring. Fabulous site overlooking expansive wooded area and with easy access to great trail system. Convenient to shopping and terrific access to commuter routes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
