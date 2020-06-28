Rent Calculator
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE
20655 Southwind Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
20655 Southwind Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Requirements: excellent credit score, income $80K+ and excellent rental history
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE have any available units?
20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ashburn, VA
.
Is 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ashburn
.
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20655 SOUTHWIND TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
