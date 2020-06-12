20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE

Meticulously maintained SFH with master suite on main level. Nearly 2,600 sqft. Over 55 community. Property will be available August 1st. Applications and lease are subject to the purchase of the property on July 26, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
