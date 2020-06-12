All apartments in Ashburn
20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE
20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE

20627 Golden Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20627 Golden Ridge Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Meticulously maintained SFH with master suite on main level. Nearly 2,600 sqft. Over 55 community. Property will be available August 1st. Applications and lease are subject to the purchase of the property on July 26, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20627 GOLDEN RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
