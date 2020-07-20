20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a spacious and open floor plan. The beautifully renovated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer cabinets and a pantry. Enjoy lake views from your living room and your master bedroom. The master suite includes a full bath and a walk in closet. There is a spacious second bedroom with a walk in closet. Located in amenity rich Ashburn Village, Lakeshore Condominiums, convenient to Ashburn Village Shopping Plaza with grocery, shops, restaurants. Includes access to the Sports Pavillion, community pools and outdoor activity courts.