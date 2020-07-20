All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:05 AM

20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE

20575 Snowshoe Square · No Longer Available
Location

20575 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a spacious and open floor plan. The beautifully renovated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer cabinets and a pantry. Enjoy lake views from your living room and your master bedroom. The master suite includes a full bath and a walk in closet. There is a spacious second bedroom with a walk in closet. Located in amenity rich Ashburn Village, Lakeshore Condominiums, convenient to Ashburn Village Shopping Plaza with grocery, shops, restaurants. Includes access to the Sports Pavillion, community pools and outdoor activity courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have any available units?
20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have?
Some of 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20575 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
