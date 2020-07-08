All apartments in Ashburn
20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE
20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE

20571 Snowshoe Square · No Longer Available
Location

20571 Snowshoe Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
racquetball court
Water Front! Water Front! Water Front! This is an artist's home! ! Gorgeous, end-unit condo!!! lakefront views from every room! two bedrooms with huge walk-in closets and two full bathrooms. The spacious, open floor plan provides plenty of natural lights. Wrap-around balcony with access through the living room. Walking distance to the shopping, dining, to the sports Pavilion. (indoor and outdoor 4 swimming pools.) indoor basketball Courts, and Racquetball courts. live like in vacation. walking trails, bus stop nearby, Ashburn Silver Line Metro station scheduled to open in 2020. Easy access to Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles Toll Road. Minutes to Dulles town centre, One Loudoun, and Washington Dulles International Airport. New kitchen, new appliances. HVAC and Water heater was replaced 2 years ago. Gas Fireplace, Beautiful wood floor throughout of the entire house. the huge storage unit is another plus. furniture is for sale also! Please find sky view virtual tour in the listing. The home is for sale also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have any available units?
20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have?
Some of 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE has a pool.
Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE has units with air conditioning.

