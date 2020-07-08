20571 SNOWSHOE SQUARE

Amenities

Water Front! Water Front! Water Front! This is an artist's home! ! Gorgeous, end-unit condo!!! lakefront views from every room! two bedrooms with huge walk-in closets and two full bathrooms. The spacious, open floor plan provides plenty of natural lights. Wrap-around balcony with access through the living room. Walking distance to the shopping, dining, to the sports Pavilion. (indoor and outdoor 4 swimming pools.) indoor basketball Courts, and Racquetball courts. live like in vacation. walking trails, bus stop nearby, Ashburn Silver Line Metro station scheduled to open in 2020. Easy access to Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles Toll Road. Minutes to Dulles town centre, One Loudoun, and Washington Dulles International Airport. New kitchen, new appliances. HVAC and Water heater was replaced 2 years ago. Gas Fireplace, Beautiful wood floor throughout of the entire house. the huge storage unit is another plus. furniture is for sale also! Please find sky view virtual tour in the listing. The home is for sale also.