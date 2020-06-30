20424 CODMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Live the urban lifestyle in this 1st time rental ~ Luxury 3 Level 2-Car Garage Town Home conveniently located in the Heart of One Loudoun. Open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings with windows galore and an abundance of natural light. Enjoy all the One Loudoun community amenities like parks, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, volleyball court, dog park, indoor basketball court, party room, barn house for parties, playground, trails and more. The Town Center has retail, fitness center, Trader Joe's, Barnes and Noble Bookstore, restaurants, movie theatre and a Farmer's Market every Saturday year-round. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal and trash removal. Close to major commuting routes - Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Dulles Toll Road and Silver Line Metro. Pets are welcome with deposit!