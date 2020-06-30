All apartments in Ashburn
20424 CODMAN DRIVE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

20424 CODMAN DRIVE

20424 Codman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20424 Codman Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Live the urban lifestyle in this 1st time rental ~ Luxury 3 Level 2-Car Garage Town Home conveniently located in the Heart of One Loudoun. Open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings with windows galore and an abundance of natural light. Enjoy all the One Loudoun community amenities like parks, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, volleyball court, dog park, indoor basketball court, party room, barn house for parties, playground, trails and more. The Town Center has retail, fitness center, Trader Joe's, Barnes and Noble Bookstore, restaurants, movie theatre and a Farmer's Market every Saturday year-round. Rent includes lawn care, snow removal and trash removal. Close to major commuting routes - Rt. 7, Rt. 28, Dulles Toll Road and Silver Line Metro. Pets are welcome with deposit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

