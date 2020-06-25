20421 Alderleaf Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Farm
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
End unit townhome condo, open and airy floor plan, Brazilian hardwood, upgraded kitchen cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances. Ideal location, just minutes to metro, walk to trails, close to One Loudoun and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
