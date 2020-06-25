All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:23 AM

20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE

20421 Alderleaf Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20421 Alderleaf Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
End unit townhome condo, open and airy floor plan, Brazilian hardwood, upgraded kitchen cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances. Ideal location, just minutes to metro, walk to trails, close to One Loudoun and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have any available units?
20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have?
Some of 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20421 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with ParkingAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America