Ashburn, VA
20420 COOL FERN SQ
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:26 AM

20420 COOL FERN SQ

20420 Cool Fern Square · No Longer Available
Ashburn
Ashburn Village
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

20420 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovations completed! New paint, new carpet upstairs, new appliances, Nest thermostat. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with ensuite. All Ashburn Village amenities. Full bedroom and bathroom on the lower level with walk-out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have any available units?
20420 COOL FERN SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 20420 COOL FERN SQ currently offering any rent specials?
20420 COOL FERN SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20420 COOL FERN SQ pet-friendly?
No, 20420 COOL FERN SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ offer parking?
Yes, 20420 COOL FERN SQ offers parking.
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20420 COOL FERN SQ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have a pool?
No, 20420 COOL FERN SQ does not have a pool.
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have accessible units?
No, 20420 COOL FERN SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 20420 COOL FERN SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 20420 COOL FERN SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
