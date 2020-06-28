20420 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA 20147 Ashburn Village
Amenities
carpet
Renovations completed! New paint, new carpet upstairs, new appliances, Nest thermostat. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with ensuite. All Ashburn Village amenities. Full bedroom and bathroom on the lower level with walk-out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20420 COOL FERN SQ have any available units?
20420 COOL FERN SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
Is 20420 COOL FERN SQ currently offering any rent specials?
20420 COOL FERN SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.