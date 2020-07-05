All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM

20411 Trails End Ter.

20411 Trails End Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20411 Trails End Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeb5a11096 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite, Tile Backsplash, Island and Butler?s Pantry Walks Out to Custom Deck. Two Spacious Master Suites Upstairs w/Full Baths & Walk In Closets. Finished Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room. Fenced Back Yard w/Paver Patio. New HVAC , Nest Thermostat & Windows too. Basic Cable/Internet Included in Rent. Enjoy Belmont Country Club Amenities Including Pool, Tennis, Club House, & More! Minutes to Greenway, 7 & Dulles. Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20411 Trails End Ter. have any available units?
20411 Trails End Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20411 Trails End Ter. have?
Some of 20411 Trails End Ter.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20411 Trails End Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
20411 Trails End Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20411 Trails End Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 20411 Trails End Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20411 Trails End Ter. offer parking?
No, 20411 Trails End Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 20411 Trails End Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20411 Trails End Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20411 Trails End Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 20411 Trails End Ter. has a pool.
Does 20411 Trails End Ter. have accessible units?
No, 20411 Trails End Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 20411 Trails End Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20411 Trails End Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20411 Trails End Ter. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20411 Trails End Ter. has units with air conditioning.

