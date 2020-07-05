20411 Trails End Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eeb5a11096 ---- Bright Open Floorplan w/Main Level Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods. Upgraded Kitchen w/Granite, Tile Backsplash, Island and Butler?s Pantry Walks Out to Custom Deck. Two Spacious Master Suites Upstairs w/Full Baths & Walk In Closets. Finished Walk Out Basement w/Rec Room. Fenced Back Yard w/Paver Patio. New HVAC , Nest Thermostat & Windows too. Basic Cable/Internet Included in Rent. Enjoy Belmont Country Club Amenities Including Pool, Tennis, Club House, & More! Minutes to Greenway, 7 & Dulles. Don?t Miss It Call Today To Tour!