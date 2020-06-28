20334 Bowfonds St

Amenities
Spacious end-unit TH in sought out community - Property Id: 144537
Light-Filled End TH w/detached 2 car garage in sought after Belmont Green. Open floor plan w/upgraded kit featuring granite, 42" maple cabs., glass-tile backsplash, SS. appliances & island. Sunlit FR w/ gas FP opens to low-maintenance backyard w/ sundeck. High ceilings & wall of windows. Large MBR w/ walk-in & adjoining bath. Computer room & upper level media rm. 2 BR''s share Jack ''N Jill bath. HVAC 2014. New roof 2018
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144537p
Property Id 144537
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5072487)