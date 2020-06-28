All apartments in Ashburn
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
20334 Bowfonds St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

20334 Bowfonds St

20334 Bowfonds Street · No Longer Available
Location

20334 Bowfonds Street, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont Greene

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious end-unit TH in sought out community - Property Id: 144537

Light-Filled End TH w/detached 2 car garage in sought after Belmont Green. Open floor plan w/upgraded kit featuring granite, 42" maple cabs., glass-tile backsplash, SS. appliances & island. Sunlit FR w/ gas FP opens to low-maintenance backyard w/ sundeck. High ceilings & wall of windows. Large MBR w/ walk-in & adjoining bath. Computer room & upper level media rm. 2 BR''s share Jack ''N Jill bath. HVAC 2014. New roof 2018
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144537p
Property Id 144537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20334 Bowfonds St have any available units?
20334 Bowfonds St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 20334 Bowfonds St have?
Some of 20334 Bowfonds St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20334 Bowfonds St currently offering any rent specials?
20334 Bowfonds St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20334 Bowfonds St pet-friendly?
No, 20334 Bowfonds St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 20334 Bowfonds St offer parking?
Yes, 20334 Bowfonds St offers parking.
Does 20334 Bowfonds St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20334 Bowfonds St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20334 Bowfonds St have a pool?
No, 20334 Bowfonds St does not have a pool.
Does 20334 Bowfonds St have accessible units?
No, 20334 Bowfonds St does not have accessible units.
Does 20334 Bowfonds St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20334 Bowfonds St has units with dishwashers.
Does 20334 Bowfonds St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20334 Bowfonds St has units with air conditioning.
