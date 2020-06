Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Brand new house in Ashburn Village! Completely rebuilt from the ground up with modern layout and finish level. Four bedrooms and 3.5 baths, upgraded kitchen, hardwoods, fireplace, spacious rooms, & much more. Great cul-de-sac lot with deck & fenced yard, and only steps to community pool. Awesome Ashburn Village amenities including sports pavilion, four pools, and so much more. Great location near commuter routes and shopping. Sought-after schools. Sorry, no pets allowed.