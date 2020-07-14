All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Woodbury Park

Open Now until 5pm
2306 11th St N · (703) 596-1044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2306 11th St N, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2334-301 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Unit 2338-302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,637

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 0111-301 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2337-204 · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 0310-104 · Avail. now

$2,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 2341-104 · Avail. now

$2,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbury Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
conference room
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Embrace the high-life at Woodbury Park at Courthouse Apartments. Imbued with the exterior charm of historic Arlington and the interior luxury of modern living, our community is the pinnacle of first-class Arlington living. Located in the transit-friendly neighborhood of Courthouse, we combine remarkable on-site amenities and offer an all-inclusive experience.

Savor a truly sophisticated lifestyle in one of our stylish studio to three-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, VA, which includes a selection of newly-renovated one and two-bedroom homes. From intimate to spacious, our units have all the comforts you need, from high-quality appliances and large closets to plush carpeting and air-conditioned interiors. Select homes also enjoy top-of-the-line finishes, such as hardwood floors and modern shaker-style cabinetry, as well as a host of unique features like built-in USB ports, electronic thermostats, and luxurious garden tubs. Your well-being is enhanced by our carefully-curated

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18
Deposit: $100 holding fee, Security deposit based off credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbury Park have any available units?
Woodbury Park has 7 units available starting at $1,637 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodbury Park have?
Some of Woodbury Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbury Park currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbury Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbury Park pet-friendly?
No, Woodbury Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Woodbury Park offer parking?
Yes, Woodbury Park offers parking.
Does Woodbury Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodbury Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbury Park have a pool?
No, Woodbury Park does not have a pool.
Does Woodbury Park have accessible units?
Yes, Woodbury Park has accessible units.
Does Woodbury Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbury Park has units with dishwashers.
