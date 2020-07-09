All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like The Jordan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
The Jordan
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

The Jordan

801 North Wakefield Street · (571) 200-2459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 North Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Jordan.

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.

Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a book lounge, garage parking, professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Located in prestigious Arlington Virginia The Jordan is within walking distance of the Ballston Metro and only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. This community also has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50. Come home to quality and affordable Arling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Jordan have any available units?
The Jordan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Jordan have?
Some of The Jordan's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Jordan currently offering any rent specials?
The Jordan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Jordan pet-friendly?
No, The Jordan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does The Jordan offer parking?
Yes, The Jordan offers parking.
Does The Jordan have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Jordan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Jordan have a pool?
No, The Jordan does not have a pool.
Does The Jordan have accessible units?
Yes, The Jordan has accessible units.
Does The Jordan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Jordan has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Jordan?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon at Arlington Square
2350 26th Ct S
Arlington, VA 22206
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Avalon Clarendon
2800 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Key Gardens
5121 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity