Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage

Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment. We have an ideal location for the lifestyle you want.



Our apartment homes provide options to meet the needs of almost anyone looking for a new home. To make life easier, our homes are complete with sleek designs and spacious floorplans. We also offer lavish master bedrooms, spacious walk-in closets, large living rooms and gourmet kitchens with upgraded appliances. So you always feel like coming home is a joy, this meticulously landscaped community offers a book lounge, garage parking, professional onsite staff and 24-hour emergency maintenance.



Located in prestigious Arlington Virginia The Jordan is within walking distance of the Ballston Metro and only minutes from fine restaurants, offices, shops and entertainment. This community also has access to Washington DC’s main arteries of I-395 and Hwy 50. Come home to quality and affordable Arling