The Hyde
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:00 PM

The Hyde

3119 9th Rd N · (703) 722-8044
Location

3119 9th Rd N, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206H · Avail. Jul 27

$3,051

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201H · Avail. now

$4,774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hyde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Renting brand new doesn't have to mean boring. The Hyde's apartments give traditional materials a modern flair while offering premium finishes and ample (indoor and outdoor) living space. Our homes will leave you feeling inspired, without the do-it-yourself headaches.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee; $250 holding fee (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1st pet) $300 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; $100/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month (4x4)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hyde have any available units?
The Hyde has 2 units available starting at $3,051 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hyde have?
Some of The Hyde's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hyde currently offering any rent specials?
The Hyde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hyde pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hyde is pet friendly.
Does The Hyde offer parking?
Yes, The Hyde offers parking.
Does The Hyde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hyde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hyde have a pool?
No, The Hyde does not have a pool.
Does The Hyde have accessible units?
No, The Hyde does not have accessible units.
Does The Hyde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hyde has units with dishwashers.
