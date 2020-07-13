Lease Length: 6-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee; $250 holding fee (refundable)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1st pet) $300 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; $100/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month (4x4)