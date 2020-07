The Horizons Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill conference room e-payments key fob access lobby online portal

The Horizons East West Apartments is an established community in the sought-after area of North Arlington and are walking distance from the Ballston Metro Station, shopping and fine dining! Conveniently, located off Lee Highway, Route 29, Horizons is minutes from major transportation corridors and employment centers located in Arlington, Washington DC and McLean. At Horizons the vitality of the nation's capital is within an easy reach! Vantages from the upper floors of the East and West towers yield panoramic vistas of Georgetown! Make The Horizons East West your perfect haven today!